‘Special night’ for Rovers in Europe says Bradley

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley and his son Josh celebrate with the fans in Tallaght Stadium on Thursday evening. Photos by Darren Kearns

It was an emotional night for Shamrock Rovers who qualified for the UEFA Conference League group stages after holding Portuguese side Santa Clara to a 0-0 draw at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night.

Rovers had managed a 2-1 victory in the Azores the week before and thanks to some shrewd defending across the pitch, reached the group stages for the third time in four years.

The news around the club has been nothing but positive over the last week or so as along with results on the pitch, major victories off the pitch have been boosting morale across the club.

The Rovers fans paid tribute to Josh Bradley last week in Portugal after he had finished his successful treatment for leukemia and did the same this time around holding an applause across the ground in the 11th minute as well as a banner across the South Stand reading “Your courage + bravery inspires us all, one Josh Bradley”.

Josh was present on the pitch at full time and celebrated with his father and the fans.

Speaking of the tribute Stephen Bradley said: “The applause during the game was incredible, I didn’t know it was going to happen, I didn’t expect it.

“It was really moving. It was special. I can’t describe the feeling, a real warmth and very emotional. Josh said to me before I left the house today and he never says it, he said ‘you better win the game’ so I said to the lads we better win this game for Josh and go through.

‘For him to have that moment in front of the South Stand doesn’t get much better on the night that you qualify for the league phase. Special night both as a father and as a manager.”

Speaking after the game Stephen Bradley touched on the importance of the night for the club.

“Yeah it’s a special night, it has to be up there as one of the best nights we’ve had at this club in my time.

“To beat a team of that level when you take into the level they play every week and budgets, to beat them over two legs coming through the path that we came through is special.”

The Portuguese side looked comfortable in possession and were probing the Rovers defence looking for a way to get through but Rovers defence stopped them from getting any shots on target.

McGinty’s finest moments between the sticks came in the 70th minute as he produced a truly world class save to deny Gabriel Silva’s volley from close range.

The crowd of 8223 roared on the home side who survived late pressure from Santa Clara to secure a famous result and the most important yet of their season.