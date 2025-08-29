Search
Sale of Citywest Hotel completed by State at €148.2 million
Buying of hotel set to save the State €1 billion over 25 years

Echo StaffAugust 29, 2025 11:41 am

The sale of Citywest Hotel and Convention Centre to the government has been completed.

A statement issued by the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration to south Dublin councillors and TDs confirmed that the purchase of the hotel and grounds had been completed as of Tuesday, August 26.

