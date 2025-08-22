Search
“There’s only one Josh Bradley” – caps off best week for Rovers boss
An emotional Stephen Bradley celebrates with Shamrock Rovers supporters after his sides win in Portugal

“There’s only one Josh Bradley” – caps off best week for Rovers boss

Mark KeaneAugust 22, 2025 2:20 pm

Thursday’s victory over Santa Clara wasn’t the only win this week for Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley, as his son Josh has been declared cancer free.

Just before his dad took off for the Azores for the UEFA Conference League clash, 11-year-old Josh Bradley rang the bell with his family at Crumlin Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, August 19, to signal the end of his cancer treatment.

The Bradley family went public with Josh’s diagnosis of leukemia three years ago to “be a voice for families in Crumlin” and to let the fans know what was happening.

“Looking back now, the support that we received from people from everywhere really, from up and down the country, that’s been absolutely incredible and for Josh too,” Bradley said before the game, adding that two Bohemians fans had stopped him going through Dublin Airport to congratulate him on Josh’s recovery.

In a heartwarming moment of support after the win, Rovers fans cheered and chanted “there’s only one Josh Bradley”, as his dad waved at the crowd in thanks.

Rovers’ 2-1 win over the Portuguese side “caps off the best week of my life”, Bradley said at the post-match conference.

“The best week of my life in terms of Josh and then tonight, it doesn’t get better than that.

“Money, cars, houses. It doesn’t mean anything at the end of the day. It’s about moments in time and enjoying them. And you have to allow yourself to enjoy them.”

Read More


Almost 500,000 consumers in arrears on electricity and gas bills

News

Households in arrears on their energy bills hit a record high, according to figures provided to Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan. The...

Pitch problems sorted but bats are floodlights’ stumbling block

News

TALLAGHT TOWN’s pitch is well underway with the side hoping to have an up-and-running new facility towards the end of the month....

Repairs to Rathfarnham castle delayed for another two years

News

QUESTIONS have been raised over delays in repairs to the exterior of Rathfarnham Castle, which won’t take place for another two years....

Wake-up call for Government on parents’ back-to-school costs

News

THE BARNARDOS report on parents who have to dip into their savings to meet back-to-school costs should be “a wake-up call” for...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST