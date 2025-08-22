“There’s only one Josh Bradley” – caps off best week for Rovers boss

An emotional Stephen Bradley celebrates with Shamrock Rovers supporters after his sides win in Portugal

Thursday’s victory over Santa Clara wasn’t the only win this week for Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley, as his son Josh has been declared cancer free.

Just before his dad took off for the Azores for the UEFA Conference League clash, 11-year-old Josh Bradley rang the bell with his family at Crumlin Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, August 19, to signal the end of his cancer treatment.

After 3 long years of treatment, Josh rang the bell today! Our hearts are lifted to see this courageous boy get to move on to such a well deserved and exciting new chapter. The biggest congrats to Josh, his devoted parents Emma and Stephen and his adoring sisters! 💛 pic.twitter.com/yuQLCwsVly — OscarsKidsIreland (@OscarsKidsIE) August 19, 2025

The Bradley family went public with Josh’s diagnosis of leukemia three years ago to “be a voice for families in Crumlin” and to let the fans know what was happening.

“Looking back now, the support that we received from people from everywhere really, from up and down the country, that’s been absolutely incredible and for Josh too,” Bradley said before the game, adding that two Bohemians fans had stopped him going through Dublin Airport to congratulate him on Josh’s recovery.

In a heartwarming moment of support after the win, Rovers fans cheered and chanted “there’s only one Josh Bradley”, as his dad waved at the crowd in thanks.

Sometimes it’s about more than football 💚 There’s only one Josh Bradley. pic.twitter.com/esL47xoXpZ — Shamrock Rovers FC (@ShamrockRovers) August 21, 2025

Rovers’ 2-1 win over the Portuguese side “caps off the best week of my life”, Bradley said at the post-match conference.

“The best week of my life in terms of Josh and then tonight, it doesn’t get better than that.

“Money, cars, houses. It doesn’t mean anything at the end of the day. It’s about moments in time and enjoying them. And you have to allow yourself to enjoy them.”