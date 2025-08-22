Schools ‘immensely proud’ with students Leaving Cert results
A total of 65,444 students received their Leaving Certificate results on Friday morning, reports Ellen Gough.
This year also marks a gradual return to pre-pandemic marking schemes, as grades have been artificially boosted in a post-marking adjustment since 2020.
AUTHORMark Keane
