Local Faces: Sarah Kelly
WHEN the Spanish Armada attacked the south coast of England in the 16th century, legendary English Vice-Admiral Sir Francis Drake refused to offer any defence until he finished his game of bowls.
That’s how addictive the game is, and in Sarah Kelly of Crumlin Bowling Club, Ireland has a force to be reckoned with.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
The Wonderful Walkinstown Festival showcases best in areaNews
THE ‘WONDERFUL Walkinstown Festival’ will be back showcasing “some of the best” of the area. Building on last years’ success, the festival,...
Repairs to Rathfarnham castle delayed for another two yearsNews
QUESTIONS have been raised over delays in repairs to the exterior of Rathfarnham Castle, which won’t take place for another two years....
Wake-up call for Government on parents’ back-to-school costsNews
THE BARNARDOS report on parents who have to dip into their savings to meet back-to-school costs should be “a wake-up call” for...
“There’s only one Josh Bradley” – caps off best week for Rovers bossNews
Thursday’s victory over Santa Clara wasn’t the only win this week for Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley, as his son Josh has...
AUTHORMark Keane
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.