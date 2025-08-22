Search
Youth Centre upset over closure of childcare service
Tallaght Childcare Centre closed it’s service in Fettercairn Community Centre

Mark KeaneAugust 22, 2025 4:28 pm

THE closure of a Fettercairn childcare service will impact 11 children and the service staff as it closed on August 15.

Part of the Tallaght Childcare Centre, Fettercairn Childcare closed after eight years as announced by the group online.

