Drugs worth €1.1 million seized by gardai in Tallaght

Drugs seized by gardai in Tallaght on Friday. Photo by An Garda Siochana

DRUGS worth €1.1 million were seized by gardai and two men arrested in Tallaght on Friday.

Gardai intercepted a car shortly after midday and also conducted a search of a house in the area during the operation.

The two men arrested, aged in their 20’s and 50’s, are currently detained at a Garda Station in Dublin after a total of 57 kilos of cannabis, along with amounts of heroin and amphetamine were seized.

A statement released by gardai said: “An Garda Síochána have seized approximately €1.1 million of controlled drugs and arrested two men following an operation conducted today, Friday 22nd August 2025.

“As part of ongoing investigations under Operation Tara targeting drug trafficking networks, officers attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) intercepted a vehicle in Tallaght, Dublin 24, shortly after midday and also conducted a search of a residential premises in the area.

“A total of 57 kilos of cannabis, along with amounts of heroin and amphetamine (subject to analysis) were seized.

“The drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

“Two men (aged in their 50’s and 20’s) were arrested and are currently being detained at Garda stations in Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996”.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.