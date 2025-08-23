Man dies and five injured following crash on N7 in Rathcoole

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene on the N7 Westbound at Rathcoole shortly after 6:40pm.

The male driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was removed to the mortuary at Whitehall where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Five other people involved in the incident were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The road was closed for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators but has reopened now while investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision between the truck and the two cars to contact them.

Any road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling on the N7 near Rathcoole between 6:30pm and 7pm on Friday, August 22, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.