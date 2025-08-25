E-bikes and e-scooters seized during Day of Action

The e-bikes and scramblers seized by gardai during the Day of Action.

Seven e-bikes, six e-scooters, and scramblers were seized by gardai suspected of being used in criminality activity during a Day of Action as part of Operation Meacan.

A total of nine residences were searched in the Clondalkin, Ballyfermot, Rathcoole and the Blanchardstown areas by the Serious Crime South Functional Area with support from local Community Engagement members.

The searches on Friday, August 22 also resulted in the seizure of €10,000 worth of liquid THC, subject to analysis, a UAV drone, cannabis worth €500 and a bicycle.

According to a garda statement: “The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for examination and analysis.

“A male (20s) was arrested and subsequently charged with an offence under the Road Traffic Act 1961 and bailed to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice next month.

“Three other individuals were arrested on foot of live bench warrants”.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.