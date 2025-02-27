Boxers named in Ireland team to take on Wales

THREE local boxers have been named in the Ireland team to take on Wales in an international in the historic Guildhall in Derry on Saturday, March 1.

The reigning IABA 2025 Youth Competition champions: 46kg Ava McCabe from Jobstown BC, 48kg Abbey Molloy from Sacred Heart Boxing Club in Killinarden and 75kg Jason Whelan and 80kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC are all named in the team.

This is the first Youth international to take place since March 2023, when Ireland took on England in a dual-nations following a training camp in Ballina, Co. Mayo.

Ireland last met Wales in a dual-nations in February, 2022, in a predominantly Youth programme.

That ended in 5 wins, apiece, for each federation.

The team have been in training at Dealgan BC, Louth and at the National Stadium, Dublin, and concluded their final training session on Saturday.

