Golden Cobra members secure county titles

THERE is a feel-good factor at Golden Cobra Boxing Club at the moment with four of its members reaching Dublin County Championship finals in the National Finals.

Three of their members came out tops in their respective finals and will now go forward to representing the club in the All-Irelands.

Callum Kielty went all the way in his final seeing off Ryan Byrne while Braydon Davis was also celebrating after edging out Patrick McCarthy from Mulhuddart.

The Golden Cobra team that travelled to England There was also joy for Caeron Harms who overcame Cian Kelly from Phoenix Boxing Club.

Jimson Alex, who was only competing in his fourth final for the club did well to reach his first decider.

“It’s great for the lads to reach the finals, it’s a big boost for the club.

“It takes time to get to championship level but we are getting there,” said Golden Cobra club official Eddie Hyland.

“It’s our first time to have lads in finals since the club reopened in 2020 and we are now looking forward to the All-Ireland,” added Eddie.

The club also had its first trip abroad in 22 years when they travelled to Chesterfield in England for a tournament with North Wingfield Boxing Club.

Ten boxers competed with eight bringing trophies back and the other two belts.

“It was a very successful trip.

“It was good for the lads to get away and get experience of international boxing,” said Eddie Hyland.

Golden Cobra has close to 100 members at the club and are still searching for a permanent home.

