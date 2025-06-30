Boxing Club needs financial support to develop project

THE “vital role” played by Jobstown Boxing Club in its community needs to be recognised through financial support according to the local councillors.

At the Tallaght Area Meeting on Monday, June 23, Councillor Louise Dunne (SF) called on South Dublin County Council to support the club’s planned expansion project and assist with the financial requirements for infrastructure improvements.

Her motion was widely supported across the chamber, as councillors called for more investment in community and sports facilities in Jobstown and Tallaght.

As previously reported in The Echo, the Club keeps 130 kids “off the street” daily, with five classes going every day from 4pm to 10pm.

However, they recently had to turn down about 40 people who wanted to join as the club is at full capacity and is unable to meet growing demand from both the local population and new arrivals.

According to councillors, the conditions of the building are also deteriorating, while the club don’t have enough funds to improve them.

“Saying that it can get wet and cold inside is an absolute understatement,” said Cllr Dunne.

While they got planning permission for the extension, the club haven’t been successful in their applications to grants such as the Community Recognition Fund.

“We are very conscious of the important role that Jobstown Boxing Club plays in the local community, both from a sporting and a social perspective,” said the Council in response.

“Through our sports development grants we have previously provided grant assistance towards a boxing ring, and we are willing to support other minor equipment costs as requested.

“Active South Dublin recently worked with the club on a funding application under the Community Recognition Fund (CRF) which unfortunately was unsuccessful. This has however resulted in the club being able to source some other local corporate donations which they can use as a base for future funding applications as they become available.”

SDCC invited Jobstown Boxing Club to apply to the Government’s Community Sports Facility Fund, to be open in Spring 2026 with allocations in Autumn 2026, and granted that they will support them in the application process.

This week, national champion and European medallist from the club, Adam Olaniyan, was awarded €7,000 through the Emerging Talent Bursary Scheme 2025.

He is one of three athletes that reached international fame starting from the Jobstown ring, and still trains at the club but might give it up because the facility is not suitable for his size and training needs anymore.

“If we were to lose one of them because we can’t give them the right facilities, shame on us,” commented Councillor Niamh Whelan (SF) while supporting Cllr Dunne’s motion.

While she appreciated the Council response, Cllr Dunne said she hopes to bring the issue up at the next full council meeting.