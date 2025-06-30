‘I’m more than ready for it’ says U21 Irish star Cian

TALLAGHT native Cian Dillon has made his debut at U21 level for the Irish national team in the recent batch of friendlies before the EURO 2027 qualifying campaign in September.

Coming on at half time against Croatia would see Dillon make his debut before getting his first start a game later lining out in a nil nil draw with Qatar.

“I feel like I’m ready for it. I didn’t feel out of place at all with the set up, the standard is really high as you expect when you step up in international ages. It was a really good standard.

Dillon started his career with humble beginnings, lining out for Jobstown Celtic before moving to Greenhills.

Age 10 would see Dillon make the move to Shamrock Rovers where he would spend eight years, eventually breaking into the first team squad.

He would not be in the first team picture for long before an offer from England came. QPR came calling and Dillon would switch South West Dublin for West London in January this year.

“I looked into it a bit, I didn’t jump into anything and I liked the way they had a good few young lads around the first team.

‘They bring a few young lads in and that’s what you want to do, you want to go to a club that invests in youth.

‘I saw that and thought it was a really good option for me, the best option for me so it was a no brainer.”

Since making the move abroad Dillon has won the Premier League Cup, an U21 tournament with QPR and impressed during the competition, including scoring a brace in the 3-2 quarter final win against West Bromwich Albion.

Dillon spoke about the difference from coming into a club the size of QPR from the League of Ireland.

“100 per cent. In everything there is a big jump. I don’t feel out of place at all. I’m more than ready for it and I’m ready to push on this season.”

Still only 19, Dillon has a bright future in the game and while many footballers before them have found the move to England difficult, unable to settle, Dillon is thankfully not having any issues like that.

“Obviously you’re going to miss your family and not seeing them everyday but to be honest I think I’m just doing the same thing as I was prior to coming to England.

“I’m just going to training and I’m going home, chilling out, having a bit of downtime playing playstation with my mates. Just doing the same things.

‘I’m still always in touch with my friends and family and a flight is only 45 minutes. I’m always over and they’re always over to me. I’ve settled in really well.