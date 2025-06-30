Bluebell United name Carroll as new manager

BLUEBELL United have announced a new managerial appointment ahead of the upcoming league campaign with Terry Carroll being named as the new manager of the club.

The decision comes after an unfortunate campaign for the Inchicore based side were relegated to the second tier finishing two points from safety.

Carroll has a plethora of experience throughout his career including but not limited to spells with Cherry Orchard, St Patrick’s Athletic and most prominently as head of first team recruitment for Shamrock Rovers.

Pressure is something that will inevitably come when playing sports at the highest level and Carroll found himself enjoying the improvements that it brought along during his time with Shamrock Rovers working under Stephen Bradley.

“When I took the role with Stephen what I liked was that pressure. Like ‘okay Terry can you take a look at this player. I need a report done on him by tomorrow’.

‘Stephen is very detailed in how he sees the game. A report for Stephen is not something you can sit down and do in five minutes.

‘I probably needed that pressure in terms of my coaching. I probably found Stephen at the perfect time to be honest. I probably needed that pressure”

Carroll spoke about the massive job that he has on his hands and the size of the club.

“Since I was a kid I’ve always known of Bluebell. I’ve always known of the good players that have come through Bluebell.

‘I’ve spoken to Richie Towell, I’d be on good talking terms with Keith Fahey so I know those boys came back and found their love for football through Bluebell but in terms of size of the club I’m not shocked or surprised but probably did look at it and think wow this is bigger than I expected.”

Bluebell will surely fancy their chances of getting back into the Leinster Senior at the first time of asking.

“I’ve got a really good staff coming in with me, four of us altogether.

‘I’d be confident in myself and the staff that we’ll get the right players and the right characters in so that we can go back up at the first time of asking.

‘It doesn’t matter who was managing there last season.

‘It could’ve been a professional manager but I will definitely bring my own style.

‘It will be different in terms of how the team played in the season just gone but for me at the moment it’s squad building and bringing players that are the right characters to get Bluebell into the top league because it’s a huge football club.”