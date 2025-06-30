Camera system game changer for swimmers

TEMPLEOGUE Swimming Club has implemented a revolutionary new camera system into place.

The Athlee camera system is utilised by a variety of elite international swimming programmes and offers advanced underwater and above water video analysis capabilities.

The system allows for real time feedback and frame by frame breakdowns of stroke mechanics, turn execution and race starts. All of these features can play a defining role in elite level performance.

“The Athlee system brings a new competitive edge to Templeogue.

‘Our coaches now have a powerful tool to deliver precision feedback, and our athletes – whether they are junior, senior or masters swimmers will benefit immediately from enhanced technical analysis.

‘This is a significant step forward for the club and we thank Campion Insurance for their support.”

A host of athletes will make use of the system now in place at the club including two time Olympian Ellen Walshe who is preparing for the World Championships being held in Singapore later on this year.

“Having access to the Athlee system is a game changer. Every detail matters at this level and now we can fine tune our technique like never before. I’m excited to use it as part of my race preparations.

The Templeogue Masters swim team will also benefit from the new system being implemented.

A group of competitive swimmers, the Masters team have had members represent Templeogue in European Championships previously and will be a part of the aforementioned World Championships in Singapore later on this year.

The integration of elite technology such as the Athlee system continues to improve the Masters program.

The club received financial backing and sponsorship from Campion Insurance.