Boxing club receives backing from company

Jobstown Boxing Club trains boxers of all ages but has become renowned over the ten years since it was founded, for the positive impact it has had in getting and keeping children and young people from this locality engaged in sport.

The club has had a huge amount of success over the last ten years or so and despite only forming a decade ago possesses a host of medals and accomplishments within its ranks.

Only last month was boxer Tiffany Spencer awarded the National Elite Championship in the 48kg weight class following a victory over reigning champion Ciara Walsh.

The club also possess the Olayniyan brothers. Adam and Josh who fight at Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight respectively.

The two are some of Ireland’s brightest prospects with Josh a seven time national champion and his brother Adam picking up a gold medal at the World Youth Championships in the Super Heavyweight division last November.

Club founder Amanda Spencer has been vocal over the past few months on how the club needs increased support and funding in order to take in new members.

The club risks losing talent like the Olaniyans if they are unable to provide the adequate facilities to continue to train and develop at the highest level of the sport.

It looks like the first steps in providing these facilities have been taken with the announcement that the club will be partnering with Civil Engineering and construction company Murphy.

Spencer touched on the impact of the partnership with Murphy.

“We are delighted to welcome Murphy on board as a Jobstown Boxing Club sponsor. We are very grateful that Murphy has recognised the important work we are doing here with young people in this area.

‘Over the next few months, we hope to install a larger training shed and an Olympic-sized boxing ring, which will be a massive help to our four young Olympics hopefuls- Adam and Josh Olaniyan, Tiffany Spencer and Brandon Geoghegan.”

Murphy are a construction company involved with completing various infrastructure projects across the country, including the Dublin South West area.

‘Some of their recent and ongoing projects include extending the Airton Road linking the Belgard Road with the Cookstown Industrial Estate and also played a key role in developing the Dodder Greenway.