Sarsfields up and running

Sean Harkness of Lucan Sarsfields in action against Eugene Farrell from Craobh Chiarain in Parnell Park. Photos by Martina McGilloway iLivePhotos

After a strong showing in the second half Lucan Sarsfields would cruise to an eleven point victory in their first game of group 1 in the Dublin Senior 1 Hurling Championship at Parnell Park last Saturday afternoon with a final scoreline of 1-24 to 0-16.

The first half was far more competitive than the second with Lucan heading into the dressing room up by a single point at the half time mark with a score of 0-11 to 0-10.

Cian Derwin of Craobh Chiaráin performed excellently throughout the first half scoring six of his side’s ten total points.

A second half performance with huge displays from Paul Crummey who scored a goal and Ben Coffey who scored ten points ensured that Lucan would go on to win the game.

The first half had been full of tit for tat scoring with Lucan actually finding themselves trailing within the first ten minutes of the game.

The two teams would each enjoy spells of possession and being on the forefront throughout the first half of the match.

While Sarsfields shooting left much to be desired at times throughout the first half Ben Coffey and Paul Crummey continued to notch up scores for Sarsfields along with Liam Garrigan, Sean Harkness, Sean McClelland and D. Flannery, leaving Sarsfields with a four point buffer coming into the interval.

Some fine shooting from Craobh Chiaráin would see that lead swiftly be reduced down to a single point as the two teams broke for half time.

Lucan did not waste time however in restoring their lead with Paul Crummey scoring a goal in the 36th minute to put them four points ahead and stopping Craobh Chiaráin from establishing any sort of momentum.

Craobh Chiaráin did try to keep themselves in the game with Cian Derwin continuing to add scores to his total tally for the day but Sarsfield continued to score themselves with Garrigan, Coffey, Paul Crummey and Dublin intercounty captain Chris Crummey adding scores themselves, eliminating any possible chance of a comeback.

As a result, the competitive nature of the contest petered out in the closing stages as Lucan piled on the scores with the lively Coffey landing a hat-trick of points late on. Sarsfields will play Ballyboden St Enda’s next this weekend at Parnell Park once again.