Boxing talent on show in inter championships

Jobstown’s Gabrielle Mongan (left) will make a return to the ring with a match against Janseen Hill

THE draw for the National Intermediate Championships took place over the week with plenty of local talent taking part in the tournament.

James Lynch Dalton from Firhouse Shamrocks will be participating in the 55kg category. He will be paired up with fellow local fighter Luke Mulhall from Jobstown. Also in the 55kg division Peter Mari of Nutgrove Boxing Club will take on Antonio Bozkaya from East Meath boxing.

Gideon Rowan from Nutgrove Boxing club takes on Declan Reynolds of Clonard in the 60kg weight class. Sean Kelleher of Golden Cobra boxing will face off against Christopher Stapleton of Ballybough.

In the women’s 65kg division Jobstown’s Gabrielle Mongan makes a return to the ring with a match against Janseen Hill of Holy Trinity boxing club.

The men’s 65kg sees a whole host of local talent involved.

Jason Clooney from Palmerstown squares off against Johnny Harty Jr from Portlaoise. Daniel Magliozzi of Golden Cobra takes on Josh Tunama from Dublin Docklands BC.

The women’s 70kg division sees Kyla Doyle from Whitechurch BC and Zoe Beato from Drimangh face off against one another while in the 70kg mens division there will be a St Marys showdown as two fighters from the same gym come up against one another.

Emmanuel Olubunmi and Dylan Murphy, both from St Marys will go toe to toe while Enukie Aptsiauri, also from St Marys will go up against Joshua Badmus from Holy Family.

Jamie Watson of St Matthews boxing club in Ballyfermot finds himself paired up against Cahan Hallinan of Olympic Boxing club.

James Mahon of Lucan faces Christian Kumbu of St Marys in the opening round of the 75kg while Harry Badmus of Jobstown faces off against Tobi Olesegun. Golden Cobra have another representative with Andrew Moloney in the 75kg class as do St Matthews with Rhien Sargent.

On the other side of the draw at 75kg, Dane Flanagan of Firhouse Shamrocks along with Maksym Oshodi of Lucan will be taking part.

The 80kg division will see Cherry Orchard’s Kevin Osagbokan Osifo will compete against Smithfield’s Ronan Kelly.

St Marys have a boxer competing in the 85kg weight class, John Bosco Ezidinma who will be boxing a semi final against Padraig Corduff.

The 90kg division will have a boxer from Mount Tallant BC along with St Marys. Abel Ighbanour represents Mount Tallant in a match against Destiny Ogedengbe while Michael Kolawole will be fighting for St Marys in a match against Michael Boutenko.