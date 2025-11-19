Three Rock Rovers unveil new pitch playing facility

THREE Rock Rovers celebrated one of the most significant developments in the hockey club’s 132-year history last Saturday following an extensive sustainability and pitch replacement project, reports Stephen Finlator.

It follows the most extensive renovation project since moving to Grange Road in Rathfarnham in the early 1980s with the front pitch fully replaced from base to top surface.

Through its main contractor, Tony Patterson Sports, a new subbase, tarmac, shock pad and an international-standard TX Elite carpet were installed, together with a more efficient pitch irrigation system and new lighting poles, surrounded by modern fencing and paving for spectator safety.

The sustainability work included planting many hundreds of flowers in its woodland area and a new herb garden for local use.

This was done in tandem with infrastructural work including energy efficiency and water conservation in the clubhouse, LED lights for its two floodlit pitches and the provision of a bike park.

The works were possible through 75% members’ fundraising and sponsor funding while the balance was secured through two major grants, one each from South Dublin County and the government’s Sports Capital Grant Scheme.

Speaking about the opening, club president Wendy Lee was thrilled to usher in the new era, saying: “It was a joy to see so many members to be part of this celebration of our club after all the effort from each section to make this dream a reality”.

The ceremonial ribbon-cutting was performed by Minister of State at the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport Charlie McConalogue, South Dublin County Council Mayor Pamela Kearns and Olympians Katie Mullan and Ben Johnson.

Mullan and Johnson opened the gates for a youth blitz for over 80 of the club’s youngest members on Saturday morning, undeterred by the after-effects of Storm Claudia and the teeming rain it brought.

Six Three Rock adult teams lined out at the venue on the same day in league fixtures with the men’s first team playing out a thriller in the EY Hockey League against Lisnagarvey, the Ulster side prevailing 6-5.