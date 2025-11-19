Search
Coláiste Éanna tops in World Championships
The successful Colaiste Eanna basketball team

Michael HowleyNovember 19, 2025 4:19 pm

LED by Hillary Netsiyanwa, Coláiste Éanna’s U19 boys returned home from the World School Basketball Championships in Valencia as undefeated world champions.

After their success in regional and national competitions in Ireland the team was invited to the World School Games where they captured the gold medal after an incredible run in the tournament.

Competing against top international schools from across Europe and beyond, they topped their group with the highest scoring average and total points among all teams.

Their consistency carried through to the knockout rounds where they closed out the final with a composed and convincing win over St Vincent’s Castleknock College.

Tournament MVP Adam Charles led by example throughout the event, showing leadership and control in key moments. Adam McCarthy earned a game MVP award for his standout performance while other key players included Augustine Farrell, Conor Chambers and Patrick Walsh.

The victory marks a proud moment for Coláiste Éanna basketball and serves as proof of the players’ preparation, discipline and togetherness.

Competing on an international stage and emerging unbeaten against strong opposition highlights the school’s growing basketball culture and the dedication of everyone involved in the program.

Team List : Adam Charles, Adam McCarthy, Augustine Farrell, Aodhon Oneill, Conor Chambers, Chiron Chime, Emmet Callan, Finian Moran, Hugo Mulligan, Karl Walsh, Patrick Walsh. Head Coach : Hillary Netsiyanwa. Team Staff : Karen Hogan.

