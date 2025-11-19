Commercials do the business

COMMERCIALS find themselves in a provincial semi final this weekend having progressed through the Leinster Intermediate Championship following their provincial win over Carlow side Naomh Brid two weeks ago.

They will be travelling to Kilkenny where they will be taking on Kilkenny Intermediate Champions Danesfort this Saturday at Nowlan Park with a 1:30pm start time.

Confidence will be high for Commercials after blitzing through their county championship as well as carrying out a 16 point victory in the Leinster quarter final they have looked to be a sort of juggernaut throughout Intermediate this year.

They will be well aware that they must be on their A game however as they venture into what can only be described as a hurling heartland.

Their opponents Danesfort had to battle their way through what was a very competitive intermediate championship before defeating James Stephens GAA to win their Intermediate crown.

The club has produced a number of talented players over the years with the most prominent to Dublin fans likely being Richie Hogan who was considered one of the best in the country in his prime.

Another familiar name who still lines out for Danesfort today is Paul Murphy and Commercials will be more than aware of his talents given he won four All Irelands and four All Stars at Intercounty level.

Danesfort have dangerous young players that need to be looked out for also.

Anthony Ireland Wall is perhaps the most obvious danger. Frequently starting at corner forward for the club, the youngster had an immense performance in the county final notching an impressive 1-7 tally.

Already making serious waves with Kilkenny at underage level, Wall is someone that Commercials will be acutely aware of as a main danger man heading into the contest.

Danesfort did show a degree of dominance in their Leinster Quarter Final however as they dispatched Wexford Champions St Mogues Fethard by seven points in Chadwick’s Wexford Park.

Should Commercials work their way past Danesfort they will find themselves in a provincial final set for December 7th. They would be taking on either Offaly side Lusmagh or Meath champions Ratoath.