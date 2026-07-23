Boxing Wall and Tormey ready for the national c’ships

BOTH Jayden Wall and Keelan Tormey of Sacred Heart Boxing Club are putting the finishing touches to their preparations ahead of the National Under-17 Boxing Championships, and both are in excellent form.

Keelan Tormey will contest the 63kg division and goes into the championships with outstanding preparation behind him.

He has recently returned from a seven-day training camp with the Dublin team in Heidelberg,

Germany, and also enjoyed a successful trip to Italy, where he defeated the reigning Italian champion.

Those experiences have given Keelan valuable international exposure and have him in great shape heading into the tournament.

Jayden Wall will compete in the 60kg division.

Fresh from capturing the National Boy 4 title at 60kg, Jayden earned selection to represent Ireland at the Four Nations Championships.

There, he recorded an impressive victory over the Scottish champion before narrowly missing out in the final against England’s Charlie Keet after a tremendous performance.

Both lads have been training exceptionally well in the gym, are looking sharp, and are fully focused on the challenge ahead.

The club is delighted with their preparation and are looking forward to seeing them represent Sacred Heart at the National Under-17 Championships.