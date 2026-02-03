Bradley’s song ‘Flowers’ focuses on raising mental health awareness

“I’M definitely going to make sure that I work my ass off…”

Kingswood singer-songwriter Bradley Marshall has a new song focusing on raising mental health awareness coming out this February 6, titled ‘Flowers’.

He wrote it early last year, inspired by him noticing that one of his close friends was not in a good place, despite her telling him she was.

He wrote this song to serve as a message of hope, about somebody wanting to give up on their life but explaining to them that they are so important in this world and that the stars “wouldn’t shine the same without them here.”

Bradley goes on to explain that he wrote the chorus in a certain way so that it “relates to anybody listening that’s going through a tough time.”

He believes that ‘Flowers’ is a “really hopeful” song and that the imagery of the pink flowers is a sign of hope and love.

When asked about his favorite part of working on the song so far, Bradley remarks that he always finds joy in writing songs that are “truly meaningful and real.”

Creating the melodies for the song was a “lot of fun” for him, even going on to say that the song features one of his “favorite” chorus melodies he has ever come up with.

Bradley cites challenges of production, commenting that “writing about such a touching topic, and also when it’s about and for someone that you love and are so close with, it’s never easy.”

He goes on to explain that while producing songs with sensitive subject matter such as this can be emotionally gruelling, “if you keep focused on the end goal, which is a full song, well then you have something beautiful to keep and listen to for a long time.”

2025 was an eventful year for Bradley, with gigs, concerts, and reaching 400,000 Spotify followers, and was the “most experience I’ve ever had as a singer-songwriter.”

He also reflects on having a “really good” year of songwriting and “learning a lot about myself”, but unfortunately Capitol UK “didn’t believe me enough” to keep his record deal, which “in my opinion is a big mistake on their behalf”.

Bradley goes on to explain that he is a “normal working-class man” and “there isn’t anything sweeter than proving people wrong.”

He remarks that he will work to ensure he gets to a point where “they say to themselves, “We messed up letting him go so early.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Bradley will be releasing numerous songs this year, all independently, to serve as a “fresh start”.

He is hoping to perform gigs too, namely headline shows in Dublin and London, among other performances.

He also hopes to perform at a number of festivals this summer.

Bradley would like to thank Ed Holloway and Rachel Furner for writing ‘Flowers’ with him and making him “feel at home when I was writing such a touchy subject.”

‘Flowers’ releases on Spotify and YouTube on February 6; be sure to keep an eye on Bradley’s channels for more updates over the year.