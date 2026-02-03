Search
Dramatic rise in spinal cord damage after nitrous oxide use
Teenagers consider it as a bit of harmless fun

Dramatic rise in spinal cord damage after nitrous oxide use

James Roulston MooneyFebruary 3, 2026 10:36 am

“The rise in cases of spinal cord damage since the pandemic is alarming…”

A recently published research study has outlined a dramatic increase in the number of young people presenting with spinal cord damage after nitrous oxide use.

Read More


TUH launches ground breaking podcast series focused on dementia

News

Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) has launched a ground breaking 12-part podcast series focused on dementia, offering a unique blend of patient stories...

This weeks front pages – January 29, 2026

Latest

The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas.Support local journalism by picking up...

‘Serious concerns’ over rezoning land for housing

News

Plans by South Dublin County Council to rezone major tracts of land around the county for residential use have been met with...

Dublin Bus say they have been attempting to arrange a meeting for several months

News

“Dublin Bus first sought to establish this meeting in late September.”Following last week’s ‘Dublin Bus cancels meeting with councillors’ article in The...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST