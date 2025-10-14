Brave faces of new breast cancer awareness campaign

Three women, from Rathfarnham, Tallaght and Ballyfermot, are among six cancer survivors that are the face of a new breast cancer awareness campaign for October.

Breast Cancer Ireland, Ireland’s leading breast cancer charity, have launched Breast Cancer KNOW MORE, a bold, survivor-led awareness campaign marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October.

This first-of-its-kind campaign puts survivors bravely into the spotlight where their voices, their stories, and their bodies demonstrate the importance of checking for breast cancer’s 8 signs and symptoms, while driving home the life-saving message of early detection.

The campaign, which is supported by Novartis, comes on foot of stark results from the charity’s most recent research into self-checking habits, and awareness of the symptoms.

Despite the disease being the number one most common invasive cancer affecting women in Ireland, only 25% of women regularly check their breasts.

Only 15% of young women aged 18-34 are self-checking on a regular basis, and only 36% of all women say they are aware of the signs and symptoms of the disease.

At the centre of the campaign are highly evocative, stark, but beautifully shot black-and-white portraits accompanied by powerful videos of five female and one male breast cancer survivor.

Among the survivors featured in the campaign are Demi Adebayo (42) from Ballyfermot, who found a lump in her breast in 2020.

As it was during Covid, her appointment was cancelled twice and she eventually went for her follow-up in November 2020, five months after discovering the lump.

In February 2021, she received her official diagnosis of breast cancer and has undergone four months of chemotherapy and 16 sessions of radiotherapy.

By sharing her story, Demi hopes to spread awareness, especially amongst her community.

She is originally from Nigeria and has found that not a lot of Nigerian women in Ireland are aware of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer or how to check themselves for it.

She hopes to change this and encourage others to talk about it more.

Vanessa Pontes from Tallaght, who was 34 when she was diagnosed with incurable breast cancer last year, is sharing her story as she found reading other people’s stories helpful during her treatment.

“In February 2024, whilst in the shower, I found a soft, moveable, round lump in my left breast,” she said.

Vanessa was referred to a breast specialist at Beacon Hospital where tests confirmed she had cancer in both breasts as well as lesions on her liver.

She underwent five months of chemo to treat her cancer, plus a double mastectomy, and still takes Herceptin, a targeted therapy for treating breast cancer as her cancer is “treatable but not curable”.

“Getting the news that I was potentially stage 4 at the age of 34, I was devastated and in complete shock,” she said.

“I remember reading and listening to stories of other survivors and that gave me so much hope – it still does.

“I know my cancer can’t be cured, but what I can do is use my voice to make sure others don’t end up where I am.”

Niamh Noonan from Rathfarnham was diagnosed with Stage 3 triple positive breast cancer two days after her 30th birthday.

“I never imagined I would face breast cancer so early in life, she said, adding that she still finds it hard to look in the mirror and to see her scars.

“It’s a victory scar – not a victim scar – that’s how I see it now – and that’s why I’m determined to speak out, empower others and to highlight the symptoms of this dreadful disease because no one is ever too young to be affected, and knowing the signs could save your life.”

The nationwide campaign will be supported by a heavyweight mix of TV, digital, PR, print, and out of home advertising, ensuring the message reaches every corner of the country.

It is supported by Novartis, whose partnership reflects a shared commitment to driving awareness and education around early detection in breast cancer.