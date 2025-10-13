New chapter for Citywise with launch of campus expansion
A NEW chapter “for Citywise and Tallaght” was launched at the Citywise education centre in Jobstown on Friday afternoon.
More than 100 people gathered at Citywise Education youth centre to mark the launch of Phase 1 of the Citywise Education Climate, Science & Language Centre. The launch was attended by local community leaders, educators, and young people from the area.
AUTHORMark Keane
