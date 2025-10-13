Search
New chapter for Citywise with launch of campus expansion
At the turning of the sod of the Citywise Education Centre Campus.

New chapter for Citywise with launch of campus expansion

Mark KeaneOctober 13, 2025 3:36 pm

A NEW chapter “for Citywise and Tallaght” was launched at the Citywise education centre in Jobstown on Friday afternoon.

More than 100 people gathered at Citywise Education youth centre to mark the launch of Phase 1 of the Citywise Education Climate, Science & Language Centre. The launch was attended by local community leaders, educators, and young people from the area.

Read More


Celebration of literature and storytelling at Red Line

News

The Red Line Book Festival coming up on October 13th-19th is promising stories in the spotlight with theatrical flair this year as...

Work starts on €50k sculpture on roundabout

News

WATCH: For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local...

Four-legged parishioners receive a special blessing during service

News

OVER 20 four-legged parishioners of Kilnamanagh–Castleview received a special blessing last Saturday to mark the feast of St Francis of Assisi, reports...

TUH first acute hospital to buy treatment for severe dysphagia

News

TALLAGHT University Hospital (TUH) has become the first acute hospital in Ireland to purchase and implement Phagenyx, an innovative treatment for severe...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST