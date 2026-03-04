Brave show from Dublin against Tipperary minors

Réka Kiss Kalló, Dublin Minor ‘A’ Captain and Lucan Sarsfields in action for Dublin against Evanne Gleeson of Tipperary Photo by Martina McGilloway

DUBLIN Minor Camogie A’s took on Tipperary last weekend in Round 3 of the All-Ireland Championship Round Robin games.

There were a number of local players involved in the squad.

Ballyboden St Enda’s Kate Keaney was named in the starting XV while her clubmate Katie Loughnane was on the bench.

Lucan Sarsfields had plenty of representation with a duo of Juliette Harford and Reka Kiss Kallo in the starting line up while Niamh O’Brien and Cara Coffey made up further numbers on the bench.

Emma Ryan of Crumlin GAA was also a member of the starting team.

It was a heartbreaking performance for the side who worked their way back into the game after an excellent second half.

Trailing at half time by 0-06 to 1-09 they grabbed the game by the scruff and quickly hit back with a goal during the second half.

The next thirty minutes saw a huge performance from Dublin who outscored Tippearary by 1-06 to 0-04.

It would not be enough however as Tippeary would be one point clear at the final whistle with Dublin scoring 1-12 to their 1-13

Dublin now have two games left in the All-Ireland competition as they take on Cork at home in two weeks time which will then be followed by a trip to Limerick two weeks after.

They will hope to replicate this second half performance in these upcoming games.

