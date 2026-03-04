Volunteer in Sport honour for Dublin Lions’ Patsy

PATSY Kelleher of Dublin Lions Basketball Club followed up on her Active South Dublin of Volunteer of the Year Award by recently winning County Volunteer of the Year at the Volunteer in Sport Awards held by Federation of Irish Sport in the Crown Plaza Hotel, Blanchardstown last week.

Patsy has been heavily involved with the club for over a decade now and is an integral member behind the scenes within the organisation.

Upon her joining it was a small club with between 6-8 teams at any given time however since then the club has grown to have 22 teams under her tenure.

These teams serve every level of basketball from beginner all the way to senior national level and have seen great success across all age brackets.

Just this past weekend four sides were involved with Dublin Ladies Basketball Board finals at various different age groups and the U18 men’s team won the National Cup in January of this year.

Patsy has undertaken many roles during her time with the club including that of Committee member, fundraising, coach/team management, event support, officiating, PRO as well as facility maintenance.

In her acceptance speech, she stated that she was delighted to accept the award on behalf of all the club administrators who give as much as her and indeed not just those in Dublin Lions but all the sports clubs in the county who wouldn’t exist but for the effort of passionate and dedicated volunteers.

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept