Bus routes cancelled due to anti-social behaviour

Bus services into Jobstown were cancelled on Tuesday evening due to “anti-social behaviour” along a major route.

Dublin Bus issued a statement at approximately 8pm on Tuesday, March 3, advising that “due to anti-social behaviour Route 27 is unable to serve Jobstown, Fortunestown Way and Brookfield Road and Cheeverstown Road for the remainder of the night”.

“Buses will use the N81 and terminate at Killinarden,” they said.

Up to 11 services towards Jobstown, between 8pm and 11pm, were cancelled as a result.

This is the second time in recent weeks that services on the 27 route, which operates from Jobstown to the city centre and onwards to Clare Hall in Dublin 13, have been suspended at night due to anti-social behaviour.

On February 11, buses serving Cheeverstown and Jobstown were redirected from approximately 7pm onwards, operating along the N81 “in both directions to and from the terminus” instead.

Several incidents of youths throwing stones, bottles and other projectiles at buses travelling the 27 route have also been reported by drivers at recent meetings of the West Tallaght Local Transport Forum, particularly along Fortunestown Way and Brookfield Road.