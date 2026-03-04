Planning sought to develop townhouses at former Builder Suppliers Yard site

Planning permission has been sought for eight new three-storey, three-bedroom terraced townhouses at the former Builder Suppliers Yard site in Inchicore.

A planning application has been submitted with the aim of constructing eight new three-storey, three-bedroom terraced townhouses at The Former Builders Suppliers Yard, The Ranch, Liffey Street South, Inchicore, Dublin 10 by applicant Thomas Corcoran.

The application involves the demolition of existing buildings on the site and the erection of the townhouses in their place, and the council has requested existing site plans so that the scale of demolition and construction is clear.

The application includes associated site works including a sustainable drainage systems proposal and parking spaces for eight cars.

The attempt to put housing on the site is the third of its kind, all under the name of Mr Corcoran, with two previous attempts made in 2023 for different types of housing.

In January 2023, the first application was submitted and detailed a development that consisted of “the demolition of all existing single-storey structures on site and the construction of a six-storey apartment block” with 13 apartments – 12 two-bedroom and one three-bedroom, as well as “three three-storey townhouses” – two three-bedroom and one two-bedroom, with parking, landscaping and boundary treatments.

DCC refused this initial application as they felt the “design would visually dominate the streetscape and neighbouring properties at this location and would seriously injure the residential amenities of adjoining properties by reason of overbearing impact and overlooking.”

A second application was submitted in December 2023 for housing on the site and detailed the construction of a four or five-storey apartment block comprising a total of 10 apartments and three three-storey townhouses, as well as the demolition of all existing single-storey structures.

The 10 apartments consisted of nine two-bedroom and one three-bedroom units, and the proposed townhouses included two three-bedroom and one two-bedroom houses.

A Part V agreement with Dublin City Council is required to further the current application, as the plans detail that the eight new townhouses would exist on 0.13 hectares. The local authority has advised the applicant Mr Corcoran to resubmit the application with a description that matches the scale of existing site layout plans and ensure that public site notices for the planning application reflect this.

The applicant has also been advised to submit a copy of a letter from DCC’s Housing Department, which details the necessary Part V agreement for the works set to be undertaken at The Former Builder Suppliers Yard site in Inchicore.