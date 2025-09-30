Brazilian student drove without insurance

A BRAZILIAN student was fined at Tallaght District Court for driving without motor insurance and a driver licence.

Susana Fernandez De Souza (37), of North Circular Road, appeared before Tallaght District Court, charged with a road traffic offence at Chapelizod bypass, Kilmainham, on March 8, 2025.

Garda Louise Hayes told the court that on the date in question she stopped the defendant in a vehicle who failed to produce valid insurance or driver licence.

Defence solicitor Eddie O’Connor said his client has been in Ireland for a year and has since got insurance for the vehicle but “unfortunately didn’t have it at the time.”

Taking to the stand, Ms De Souza said her English is not good, that she had an international driving licence did not understand it to be obligatory to have such documents at the time.

The court heard Ms De Souza is working as a cleaner on €300 a month.

Judge John O’Leary said it was a “very serious matter” and fined the defendant €100 with a warning that if she gets a second conviction she is facing four years off the road.

