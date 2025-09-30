Search
Brazilian student drove without insurance
Tallaght District Court

Brazilian student drove without insurance

Maurice GarveySeptember 30, 2025 9:15 am

A BRAZILIAN student was fined at Tallaght District Court for driving without motor insurance and a driver licence.

Susana Fernandez De Souza (37), of North Circular Road, appeared before Tallaght District Court, charged with a road traffic offence at Chapelizod bypass, Kilmainham, on March 8, 2025.

Garda Louise Hayes told the court that on the date in question she stopped the defendant in a vehicle who failed to produce valid insurance or driver licence.

Defence solicitor Eddie O’Connor said his client has been in Ireland for a year and has since got insurance for the vehicle but “unfortunately didn’t have it at the time.”

Taking to the stand, Ms De Souza said her English is not good, that she had an international driving licence did not understand it to be obligatory to have such documents at the time.

The court heard Ms De Souza is working as a cleaner on €300 a month.

Judge John O’Leary said it was a “very serious matter” and fined the defendant €100 with a warning that if she gets a second conviction she is facing four years off the road.

Funded by the Local Courts Reporting Scheme

Read More


Walk to raise funds for family sensory shed

Ballyfermot

“I read a quote before saying Autism mams have the same levels of stress as soldiers in combat, and you know what?...

New chapter begins for library users following refurbishment

Ballyfermot

A new chapter begins for local library users and the wider community as they celebrate the refurbishment and extension of Inchicore library...

Residents need to be prioritised during village centre proposals

Ballyfermot

Residents need to be prioritised in discussions over the development of the proposed Cherry Orchard Village Centre so that they can get...

Residents will receive support for rejuvenation of linear park

Ballyfermot

Residents at Cherry Orchard Avenue will be supported in their development of a linear park along the train tracks area. The residents...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST