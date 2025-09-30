Citywest Hotel owners receive €34 million in six months

Citywest Hotel has received just under €34 million in separate payments from the Irish government in the first half of 2025 in relation to the accommodation of refugees.

The figures come from recent published purchase orders from the Department of Children, Disability and Equality, which details payments made by the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration.

The hotel is listed in the report under the owner’s name – Cape Wrath Hotel Unlimited Company.

€30.5 million worth of purchase orders are related to the accommodation costs of Ukrainian and International Protection accommodation.

€21 million of this figure has been provided by the Department for the accommodation of those coming from Ukraine.

Other costs include meals provided, utility charges for the Citywest Transit Hub and room hires.

South Dublin County Council has the highest occupancy numbers by local authority of people availing of International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) in the country.

4,071 refugees availing of the rooms provided by IPAS are doing so in the region, with the nearest local authority to SDCC being almost 2,000 behind.

According to the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, Citywest has the capacity to accommodate approximately 2,300 people.

In June, Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Jim O’Callaghan TD secured government approval for State purchase of the hotel and conference centre.

Minister O’Callaghan TD and his department plan to use the hotel and centre as part of a strategy to develop a sustainable accommodation system.

The State has been leasing the site since 2020, first as part of the COVID-19 response and subsequently since 2022 as a transit hub and accommodation centre for Ukrainian citizens and people seeking international protection.

The service provider will continue to oversee the management and provision of services and there are no immediate plans to increase capacity.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.