Brennan’s Bakeries to build three-storey office block

PERMISSION has been granted to Brennan Bakeries for the demolition of the existing centrally located single storey industrial unit and ancillary offices housing the operations of AE Doors and the construction of a new three-storey Office and Welfare block housing the staff facilities.

Applicant Joseph Brennan Bakeries Unlimited Company, which is located at Unit 10, Greenhills Industrial Estate, Greenhills Road, Walkinstown proposals also include bike parking, changing areas, toilets, canteen and office facilities.

The development will be formed in a three-storey steel and precast concrete structure clad with rendered blockwork to a parapet level and punctuated with Vertical Strip fenestration on the North and West Elevation with a full elevation of curtain walling on the North West Elevation incorporating vertical brise soleil.

The ground floor will house the welfare facilities with two storeys of office above.

Each floor will measure 745 sqm giving an overall building floor area of 2,235 sqm.

The overall height to parapet shall be 12m, giving a level of 67.59m OD.

The roof shall support an extensive green roof. Some local car and bike parking shall be provided however the majority shall be housed with the wider Brennans site.

A new boundary wall shall define the site and shall be set back to improve the footpath width.