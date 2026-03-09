Convicted of exposing himself to customer

A PHONE store employee was convicted of exposing himself to a female customer at a retail store in Nutgrove Shopping Centre, Rathfarnham, reports Maurice Garvey.

Brian Carroll (30), of South Circular Road, Dublin 8, pleaded not guilty at Tallaght District Court to exposing his genitals to the woman.

In December, Mr Carroll was remanded on continuing bail to appear at Tallaght District Court on February 19, 2026, for a pre-sentencing probation report and victim impact statement.

Reading out the charge, Judge Patricia McNamara said that on June 28, 2023, Mr Carroll exposed his genitals to a woman in a Three store at the centre.

The court heard he is not working at the store anymore.

The woman, who appeared in court in December to give evidence, provided a victim impact statement at the court’s request.

Having read the report, Judge McNamara said it brought back memories for the victim who felt anxious, had chest pain and panic attacks since the incident, avoiding the centre for fear of meeting the accused.

Judge McNamara noted that Mr Carroll, who appeared in court supported by his wife and family, does not accept guilt in the matter or in the findings of the court.

“The probation report said you engaged satisfactorily and worked with them but your non-acceptance of responsibility resulted in the victim having to give evidence,” said Judge McNamara.

Noting the support of his family and stable relationship as a positive, Judge McNamara was concerned that the accused “remains unchallenged in relation to offending” and is “still in denial or trying to hide it.”

“They say you are suitable for community service but my concern is if you go out and do something like this again,” said Judge McNamara.

Taking into account that Mr Carroll has not come to garda attention and has never been in prison, Judge McNamara sentenced Carroll to five months suspended for 12 months and a fine of €500.

Funded by the Local Courts Reporting Scheme