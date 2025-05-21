Bring on the sunshine!

TAKEDA Ireland are seeking planning permission for solar carports at their Grange Castle Business Park facility.

The Japanese pharmaceutical company are seeking the installation of solar carports and a ground-mounted solar PV array at the company car park on Nangor Road.

Solar carports are highly versatile and can be installed in various locations such as office carparks, shopping centres, or at home.

According to providers in Ireland, they provide reliable vehicle protection while efficiently generating renewable energy.

Some come with a special roof design that features solar panels on the roof of the car ports.

This allows users to power and charge their EV vehicles on site.

A standard size is 5m x 5m and they can generate up to 2 kwh of power.

The proposed Takeda development will consist of solar carports (three and five panel versions) over existing surface car-park areas, solar panels on ground-mounted frames, underground electrical ducting and cabling within the development site.

The plans submitted with South Dublin County Council also include integrated lighting for carport areas, and all associated ancillary development works.

Construction and operational access will be via existing site entrances from the existing Grange Castle Business Park internal road network

According to its website, Takeda employs more than 1,000 people in Ireland with commercial operations, corporate services and manufacturing facilities across four locations in Baggot Street, Bray, Citywest and Grange Castle.