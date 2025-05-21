Extra State funding sees room for new Family Resource Centre

POTENTIAL exists for a new Family Resource Centre (FRC) to be introduced in the county following the announcement of additional funding by government.

Currently there are 121 FRCs in the country including Killinarden, Kilnamanagh, Quarryvale, Cherry Orchard, and two in Ballyfermot (St Matthew’s and Lynch’s Lane).

Funding was secured as part of Budget 2025 to allow membership of the FRC Programme to increase from 121 to 126 nationally, in line with the Programme for Government commitment.

Minister for Children Norma Foley welcomed the announcement by Tusla of the opening of the application process for the programme this week.

In 2023, 129,305 people participated in FRC community-based initiatives, while 15,578 people availed of group-based supports.

Working in partnership with Tusla, FRCs operate a prevention and early intervention approach, offering support to all children and families in the community.

In 2023 FRCs delivered 52,481 parenting/family support sessions, 70,960 counselling and therapeutic support sessions, while 51,154 children and young people benefited from pre- and after-school activities

Interested groups/organisations will have four weeks to complete the application process. Tusla will arrange to supply a dedicated application form to any group/organisation expressing an interest.

Minister Foley said: “The Programme for Government commits to increasing funding and expanding the capacity and network of Family Resource Centres.

‘In this context, I am very much aware of the valuable work that Family Resource Centres do in our communities, including engaging with vulnerable families, offering services to individuals across the whole life cycle from early years to senior citizens, and fostering a positive and inclusive community spirit.

“I am delighted that Tusla is commencing the search for new FRC Programme members, and that in the coming months we will have an additional five Programme members in place.”