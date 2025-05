The motion was discussed at the monthly council meeting this week

“The section who aren’t and won’t be part of my community are fascists or quasi fascists,” said a councillor in a chamber heated debate around trans-inclusive sexual health.

At the May Council meeting, Cllr Alan Edge (IND) wanted to amend a motion brought forward by Cllr Glen Moore (IND) on assisting the HSE in raising awareness around sexually transmitted infections.