Residents celebrate launch of defibrillator
Residents present a cheque for €1,200 to the Tallaght Community First Responders

Alessia MicalizziMay 21, 2025 11:33 am

Residents of Tymon Crescent and Tallaght Community First Responders gathered to celebrate the launch of a new public defibrillator at the weekend.

The Automated External Defibrillator (AED) was donated to Tallaght CFR by Owen Dignam on behalf of the Dignam family, who initiated a fundraising effort to complete the installation.

