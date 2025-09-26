Bushfield Estate celebrate 30 years with community event

Bushfield Estate in Clondalkin celebrated their 30th anniversary with a community event that went on through the night.

A barbecue station was active and there was music and games and camaraderie available to those who attended.

The festivities were organised by their residential committee; Chairperson Clara Barry-Murphy, Secretary Evelyn Crothers, Head of Finance Gillian Kavanagh, Sandra Hickey, Jennifer Moody and Margaret Walsh.

Chairperson Barry-Murphy was satisfied with the way the celebrations went on the day, initially intended to conclude at 6pm.

“Everyone had a great day,” the committee Chairperson said. “Small kids absolutely loved it, loved the birthday cakes…And there was music pumping out, so they were all having a little dance as well.”

Parents relaxed and indulged in wine and laughter as the children played, showcasing the trust the community has fostered in its lifespan.

Many of the residents have been there from the beginning and have seen people grow and go.

Barry-Murphy is proud of the sense of unity the residents have fostered over the years, having moved in with her family back in 1995.

“Nobody’s let lower their heads. It’s just a nice little estate – kids are mannerly, parents are good parents, you know?

“We just really look out for each other and respect each other.”

The committee thanked Tower Credit Union Clondalkin and South Dublin County Council for their continued support.

TCU Clondalkin recently awarded the community with a €250 grant to improve the space holding the celebrations, with new potted plants and an eco-space now residing there.

Barry-Murphy has invited the community to plant a tree each so that as the milestones pass by, there’s always a reminder of who shaped Bushfield Estate along the way

“It’ll be their little reminder, their little mark in the estate, in the eco-area…they can tell the grandchildren in years to come that we put that plant in there.”