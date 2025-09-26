Search
Rovers’ marathon men aim to raise €100k for Oscar’s Kids
Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley and assistant coach Glenn Cronin with (from left) Dave Brennan, Orna Brennan and Lorraine Quinn and players Graham Burke, Lee Grace, Adam Matthews and Danny Mandroiu at Roadstone Group Sports & Social Club in Dublin as they gear up for the Irish Life Dublin Marathon on Sunday, October 26 Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Echo StaffSeptember 26, 2025 12:43 pm

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley and assistant manager Glenn Cronin will take on the Irish Life Dublin Marathon on Sunday, October 26 with the shared goal of raising €100,000 for Oscar’s Kids, a leading childhood cancer charity that provides vital support, special memories, and hope to families across Ireland.

Donations can be made via the official fundraising page.

This cause is deeply personal for both men.

In 2022, Stephen’s son Josh was diagnosed with leukaemia and after three and a half years of treatment, Josh rang the ceremonial bell at Crumlin Hospital in August 2025 to mark the end of his chemotherapy.

Glenn’s daughter Aoife was diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma, which was caught early and successfully removed.

“Oscar’s Kids have been so important for us as a family.

‘They’ve given us special moments that allowed us to live as normally as possible during treatment.

‘We were lucky that Josh got to ring the bell, but we know not every family gets to have that moment.

‘That’s why we want to raise as much as we can to help others,” said Stephen Bradley.

Stephen Bradley and Glenn Cronin

“When Aoife got sick, we needed every bit of support we could get. These charities do incredible work.

‘We’re running because we want to give something back, and we hope people will support us in reaching our target,” said Glenn Cronin.

Oscar’s Kids, founded in memory of Oscar Keogh, supports families of children living with cancer and those who have lost a child. For families like Lorraine Doyle, whose son Evan passed away, the charity has been a lifeline: “We would be lost without Oscar’s Kids.

‘They’ve made hard days a little bit easier. They’ve created a loving community for us and other families who have walked this walk.”

Bradley and Cronin are calling on all fans, families, and the wider public to donate whatever they can, knowing the difference it can make, a sentiment echoed by Orna Brennan, whose son Séimí passed away from a brain tumour: “Oscar’s Kids gave us moments of joy when our world was falling apart.

‘They understood what we needed without us having to say a word. That kind of support is priceless for families like ours.”

The Dublin Marathon organisers have committed €10,000 to support Oscar’s Kids through this special fundraising initiative

Together, Stephen and Glenn aim to reach €100,000, funds that will go directly toward Oscar’s Kids’ programmes, from creating treasured family memories to providing emotional and practical support for parents during the hardest moments of their lives.

