Busiest footpaths in the village listed for repair
The path in Tallaght Village

Maurice GarveyFebruary 13, 2025 10:49 am

One of the busiest footpaths in Tallaght village was listed for repairs in the Council’s Draft Roadworks Programme 2025 after some elderly person tripped over its tiles last year.

The platform is located at the intersection of Old Bawn Road and Main Street, with the most damaged part being around the Aon Sceal café.

