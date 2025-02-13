Search
Man (40) beat his former partner twice in one night

Echo StaffFebruary 13, 2025 10:20 am

A man who beat his former partner twice in one night and then contacted her 54 times in one day has been given two year suspended sentence for harassment and assault, reports Sonya McLean.

Raymond McGuire (40) of St Peter’s Drive Walkinstown Dublin 12, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault causing harm to the woman and criminal damage on July 19, 2018.

