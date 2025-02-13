Man (40) beat his former partner twice in one night
A man who beat his former partner twice in one night and then contacted her 54 times in one day has been given two year suspended sentence for harassment and assault, reports Sonya McLean.
Raymond McGuire (40) of St Peter’s Drive Walkinstown Dublin 12, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault causing harm to the woman and criminal damage on July 19, 2018.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Dagnis, the security guard, was ‘more than a familiar face’Tallaght
A security guard in Kilnamanagh Shopping Centre who died at the weekend will be remembered as “more than a familiar face” by...
GAA head coach awarded a first-class Masters in coachingTallaght
One of Ireland’s leading sports coaches says he has become ‘a better coach’ after graduating from University of Limerick with a first-class...
Grants of up to €65,000 available for not-for-profit organisationsTallaght
NOT-for-profit and charitable organisations in Dublin 24 are invited to apply for the ‘Community Health and Wellbeing’ Grants provided by the Adelaide...
Self-funded Sensory Safari is ‘crucial support’ for parentsTallaght
CHILDREN with special needs across Dublin 24 have a social outlet to look forward to thanks to a local mother who is...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.