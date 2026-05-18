Business park development will add to the Sandymark portfolio

An artist’s impression of the business park in Mitchelstown

Greenogue developer Sandymark Group will begin construction of the 3.5 acre first phase of a new business park in Co Cork to add to their sizeable resumé.

Sandymark Group of Rathcoole, led by Con McCarthy, will work to deliver the first phase of the Ireland South Business Park in Mitchelstown in Cork, adding to a strong portfolio of developments, including Greenogue Business Park in Rathcoole.

Sandymark built Ireland’s largest light industrial campus spanning 600 acres at Greenogue Business Park, Greenogue Logistics Park and Aerodrome Business Park, where over 450 companies are located.

Planning permission has been secured for three warehouses at a combined size of approximately 293,000 sq ft.

The three warehouses are sized at 128,877 sq ft, 92,032 sq ft,and 72,021 sq ft respectively.

The project is expected to be completed 12 months from its commencement – it is understood it will be delivered in 2027.

Ireland South Business Park is located just off the M8 and will allow businesses access to Cork, Limerick and Dublin through this proximity to the motorway.

The development is situated adjacent to Aldi’s regional distribution centre and is in close proximity to the headquarters of both Kerrygold and Dairygold, all located in the Mitchelstown area.

The warehouses are intended to receiver Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems, as well as capitalise on renewable energy and rainwater harvesting.

A 12-metre clear internal height will be established and HGV Loading yards and docking stations will be added.

Eight dock levellers and two level access doors will be provided for loading access, while 51 car-parking spaces and six EV charging points will be put in place as well.

Sandymark’s latest project will add to their 6 million sq ft of industrial space for Irish and international occupiers to date.