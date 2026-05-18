Place of worship plans lodged for unit at industrial complex

PLANNING has been lodged for a new place of worship at a unit at The Square Industrial Complex, Belgard Square East.

Southern Baptist Corporation CLG have applied to South Dublin County Council for a proposed change of use of the two-storey warehouse with ancillary offices to a new place of worship with ancillary meeting and other spaces at ground- and first-floor level.

This will be facilitated by minor internal alterations and reconfigurations that will include the creation of a new mezzanine floor above the first-floor level to enable access to a new lift and creation of a stage and ceremonial space at ground floor.

The plans include the external elevation changes to the north and east elevation of the commercial unit that will include the replacement of the warehouse shutter doors with new cladding and door to the north elevation, and alterations to the existing door on the eastern elevation and new signage on the corner elevation above the main entrance to the building.

The proposed development will have 20 car-parking spaces that will include the integrating of two existing spaces to create a disabled space with vehicular and pedestrian access via the existing entrances off Belgard Square North and Belgard Square East that will continue to serve the rest of this mixed use commercial development.

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