Call to investigate Park and Ride facilities to serve Lucan Village

Alessia MicalizziMay 13, 2025 11:28 am

National Transport Authority (NTA) proposals for ‘park and ride’ facilities could serve Lucan with 500 to 600 car spaces and Adamstown with 30.

At the Lucan Area Committee Meeting on Tuesday, April 22, Councillor Caroline Brady (FG) called on the Council to “investigate the feasibility of providing Park and Ride facilities to serve Lucan Village, with the aim of increasing parking availability and reducing traffic congestion.”

