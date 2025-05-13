Call to investigate Park and Ride facilities to serve Lucan Village
National Transport Authority (NTA) proposals for ‘park and ride’ facilities could serve Lucan with 500 to 600 car spaces and Adamstown with 30.
At the Lucan Area Committee Meeting on Tuesday, April 22, Councillor Caroline Brady (FG) called on the Council to “investigate the feasibility of providing Park and Ride facilities to serve Lucan Village, with the aim of increasing parking availability and reducing traffic congestion.”
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Work continues at Leisure Centre despite challengesLucan
WORK continues at Lucan Leisure Campus which includes the long-awaited swimming pool for the area.Earlier this year, South Dublin County Council acknowledged...
Opening of first permanent modular schoolLucan
The children, parents and staff of Lucan East ETNS at the opening of their brand-new school, which is Ireland’s first permanent modular...
New launch of cost-rental and social homes at AdamstownLucan
THE official launch of 184 new cost-rental and social homes at The Sidings in Adamstown, was launched at an event on Friday.The...
St Finian’s marks 200 years of schooling in NewcastleLucan
Last Friday saw generations of past and present pupils of St Finian’s National School get together for a major birthday celebration.St Finian’s...
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.