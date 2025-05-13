Tenant-in-situ scheme has created restrictions
CHANGES to the tenant-in-situ (TIS) scheme have created restrictions for local authorities in dealing with applications, but the lack of progress and communication on where an application stands is causing pain and grief for landlords and tenants in the county.
The TIS scheme was introduced in 2023 to allow local authorities purchase homes from landlords who are selling, ensuring tenants remain in the home.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Echo.ie gives us unlimited space – Print still matters, but online allows us to thriveBusiness
In its 45 years of business, The Echo navigated a constantly evolving media sector and soon understood that going online could be...
This weeks front pages – May 8, 2025Latest
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and...
All applicants on housing list get equal access to long-term housingNews
All applicants on the housing list, whether they are receiving HAP or not, “are afforded equal access to long-term social housing through...
Darkness into Light spreads love and hopeNews
Darkness into Light walks to support suicide prevention will come back this Saturday as founder Johnny Fox is remembered.On May 10, starting...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.