Salvation Army slams figures of 3,000 homeless children

The Salvation Army has described it as ‘appalling’ that more than 3,000 children in the capital face the summer in emergency accommodation.

The Christian church and charity said while the summer months open up a period of opportunity and freedom, homeless children and their parents have nowhere to call home.

It was reacting to last weeks Department of Housing figures for March, which show there are now 1,546 homeless families in Dublin, including 3,487 children.

“We do our utmost for families and single adults in every one of our Lifehouses across Dublin,” said Erene Williamson, The Salvation Army’s Homeless Services Ireland Lead.

“But with school summer holidays approaching, it is appalling that for more than 3,000 children, what should be the most carefree time of their year, is spent in emergency accommodation.

“Our incredible staff work extremely hard to make sure places such as Houben House (Ireland’s largest family hub), are safe and comfortable refuges when families need us most.

“But they do not compare to the joy and contentment of independent living.”