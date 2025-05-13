Rugby Club is seeking planning permission for padel court enclosure

ST MARY’S Rugby Club in Templeogue are seeking planning permission to introduce a padel court enclosure at their premises on Templeville Road.

The sport of the mediterranean padel has become increasingly popular in recent years among natives and Europeans alike.

The addition of padel courts into existing sports clubs in the county is seen as a way of making a bit of extra revenue and attracting new members, while providing diverse offerings for members.

Bushy Park in Templeogue has a well established padel and tennis club which is extremely busy at peak times and weekends.

Tallaght welcomed its first padel facility last year when an indoor padel facility opened in Cookstown Industrial Estate.

Will McGlade, son of serial entrepreneur Paul McGlade who ¬founded Champion Sports, is behind the launch of the venture.

The building in Cookstown also boasts a sauna, ice bath plunge pools and a health food bar with yoga and pilates classes among the other offerings.

Meanwhile, plans for a sports facility including padel courts at the site of the former Blackhorse Inn in Inchicore, were lodged with Dublin City Council last year by former publican Michael Kelly, Director of Black Horse Inn Limited.

Plans by St Mary’s College Rugby Football Club lodged with South Dublin County Council contain proposals for the construction of three padel courts enclosed in a steel and canvas structure, measuring 900 sq m in area.

The structure is set to include two washrooms.

The proposal maintains the existing entrance to the site on Templeville Road and the main roadway with some adjustments to parking layouts.

Current car-parking spaces are 107 which is proposed to be maintained with partial relocation and 20 new bike spaces.