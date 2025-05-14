Search
New housing figures reveal a failure to deliver social homes

Echo StaffMay 14, 2025 9:45 am

South Dublin County Council and the Government have been criticised following the publication of new housing figures that reveal a stark failure to deliver social housing.

People Before Profit Councillor Jess Spear said:  “Last year, South Dublin County Council directly built just 220 social homes. That’s in a county with soaring housing need, unaffordable rents, and skyrocketing homelessness.”

