New housing figures reveal a failure to deliver social homes
South Dublin County Council and the Government have been criticised following the publication of new housing figures that reveal a stark failure to deliver social housing.
People Before Profit Councillor Jess Spear said: “Last year, South Dublin County Council directly built just 220 social homes. That’s in a county with soaring housing need, unaffordable rents, and skyrocketing homelessness.”
AUTHOREcho Staff
