Calls for 24 hour train service in Adamstown and Kishoge

“The NTA and Irish Rail must stop dismissing the scale of demand emerging from this area”.

A request has been made for 24-hour rail services to be introduced to Adamstown and Kishoge railway stations following recent public transport setbacks for the area.

The calls for the 24-hour service to be introduced to Adamstown and Kishoge come from shift workers whose rotas have led them to require early-morning and late-night travel options

A 24-hour bus service currently operates from Adamstown station and would be complemented well by the introduction of 24-hour rail.

A second request has also been made to extend the capacity of trains that serve these stations due to the population growth that the area has and will continue to experience in the coming years.

Councillor Liona O’Toole said: “At present, the rail timetable simply does not meet the needs of the rapidly growing population or the changing patterns of work in this part of the Lucan area.

“Anyone that uses Adamstown/Kishoge rail services can see the trains are already operating at full capacity and often at peak times passengers are cramming into these carriages.

“I’ve experienced that myself on occasions and for many it’s extremely difficult even to board at peak times.”

The Lucan councillor noted that despite the struggles the public transport infrastructure in the area faces, the development of the strategic development zones of Adamstown and Clonburris continue.

She added that further lands within the region have been put forward to be rezoned to help the council meet the new housing targets set for South Dublin.

The shelved Dart+ South West plan includes the Adamstown and Kishoge stations and much has been said about the continued development of SDZs without adequate complementary infrastructure such as the planned Dart extension.

Cllr O’Toole urged the NTA and Irish Rail to “stop dismissing the scale of demand emerging from this area” and provide better public transport options to adequately serve Adamstown, Clonburris and their surrounding areas.

Councillor Caroline Brady noted that the 24-hour service would help alleviate capacity without extra carriages as more trains will run but also noted the effect it could have on the nighttime economy for Dublin.

Cllr Brady said: “If people know that they can get home, they’re happy enough to go out into the community, go out into the city.”

SDCC Acting Senior Engineer John Joe Hegarty noted that he will also raise the matter in meetings he has with the NTA and on their next occasional meeting with Irish Rail also.

